Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Zibanejad tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He's scored six goals in his last seven contests, which accounts for all of his tallies in the postseason. The star center has added nine helpers, 37 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-1 rating in 12 playoff outings.