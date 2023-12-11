Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

After a scoreless first period, Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 1-0 midway through the second, one-timing a cross-ice feed from Vincent Trocheck on the power play. After his eight-game point streak ended in Saturday's shutout loss to Washington, the 30-year-old Zibanejad appears to be back on track -- he has five goals and 11 points in his last nine contests. Overall, he's up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) through 26 games this season.