Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Zibanejad snapped his three-game pointless streak in style, scoring the Rangers' first goal with a slap shot on the power play at the 11:56 mark of the first period and later assisting on Artemi Panarin's game-winning goal. Zibanejad is one of several New York forwards enduring a slow start to the season, though. This was his first multi-point effort of the campaign, and he only has three points (two goals, one assist) in seven contests.
