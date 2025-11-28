Zibanejad scored twice in the Rangers' 6-2 win over Boston on Friday.

Both of Zibanejad's goals were scored on the power play. The 32-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just once over his past five outings, giving him two goals and six points across that span. He's up to nine goals and 18 points -- six goals and nine points with the man advantage -- in 26 outings in 2025-26. His overall offensive numbers are far from disastrous, but his point pace is below what he's shown he's capable of in past seasons. Still, Zibanejad seems to have found his rhythm after a slow start -- he had just six points over his first 14 games of the season -- so his recent performance might be a better sign of what he'll provide for the rest of the campaign.