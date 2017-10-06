Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Nets two goals in season opener

Zibanejad pocketed two first-period goals, both on the power play, in a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

Both goals came from powerful one-timers by the 24-year-old Swede, including one off a wonderful pass by Kevin Shattenkirk in his team debut. After missing 25 games last season, Zibanejad's presence on the Rangers' top line will be vital to the team's success this season. New York will need him to replicate his production on Saturday, as they are faced with a tough road matchup against Toronto.