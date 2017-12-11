Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Not expected in lineup

Zibanejad (concussion) is doubtful to return to action against the Stars on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Considering Zibanejad has just resumed skating, it seems unlikely that he will be available for Wednesday's trip to Ottawa as well, although no official timeline has been announced by the team. Prior to his five-game absence, the center has notched six goals and 10 assists in his previous 15 outings. Boo Nieves figures to remain in the lineup until Zibanejad is given the all-clear to play.