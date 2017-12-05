Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Not on road trip
Zibanejad (concussion) is not traveling with the team, which rules him out for Tuesday night's contest in Pittsburgh, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The report would also seem to indicate that Zibanejad won't play Friday's road contest against the Capitals either, though he could still join the team later on should his health take a turn for the better. David Desharnais and Kevin Hayes will likely continue to see extended looks at the center position while Zibanejad remains on the shelf.
