Zibanejad scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Zibanejad snapped a scoreless tie midway through the second period, lifting a backhander over the pad of Kaapo Kahkonen to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The goal snapped a six-game scoring drought for the 30-year-old center. It's been a down year offensively for Zibanejad overall -- he now has 20 goals and 55 points in 63 games after posting 39 goals and a career-best 91 points last season.