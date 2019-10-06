Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On fire against former team

Zibanejad was sensational Saturday night, scoring three goals and finishing with four points in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Zibanejad got his night started with a power-play marker at the 6:02 mark of the first period before following it up with two points in the second period, capped off by a shorthanded goal that gave Zibanejad his third career hat trick. Back-to-back four-point performances give New York's top center eight points in his first two games, and it's safe to say Zibanejad has come out on fire to open up the 2019-20 season.