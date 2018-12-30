Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On pace to shatter career marks

Zibanejad had four assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Nashville.

This was a sweet outburst for a guy who'd gone three games without a point. Zibanejad now has 34 points in 37 games and is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 51 points (81 games). Enjoy this ride.

More News
Our Latest Stories