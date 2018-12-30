Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On pace to shatter career marks
Zibanejad had four assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Nashville.
This was a sweet outburst for a guy who'd gone three games without a point. Zibanejad now has 34 points in 37 games and is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 51 points (81 games). Enjoy this ride.
