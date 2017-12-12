Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On schedule with on-ice sessions

Zibanejad (concussion) will skate Tuesday and return to practice Thursday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Since Zibanejad won't practice for two more days, it's implied that the scoring center will miss Wednesday's road game against his former Senators team. However, it doesn't seem like the Swede is all that far off from a return, so get ready to activate the man with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games at first opportunity.