Zibanejad supplied a goal in the Rangers' 6-3 victory over Seattle on Friday.

Zibanejad scored on the power play at 3:19 of the third period, pushing the Rangers' lead up to 5-1. That gives him 26 goals and 54 points in 52 games in 2022-23, including 23 points with the man advantage. The 29-year-old has found the back of the net in each of his last three games, and Zibanejad's provided four goals and five points over that span.