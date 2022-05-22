Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Zibanejad got on the scoresheet for the first time in the second round with a first-period tally. He also set up Chris Kreider's goal in the second. Offense has come in bunches for Zibanejad in the playoffs -- he has four multi-point efforts and four scoreless appearances in 10 outings. The center is at four tallies, nine helpers, 32 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating in the postseason.