Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: One of each in win

Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

With New York trailing by one in the latter stages of the opening period, Zibanejad buried his 17th of the season to even the score. From there, the Rangers would outscore Colorado 3-1 to make it a 5-3 final. The native of Sweden is producing at a high clip and has found the scoresheet 19 times since the start of December, putting Zibanajed 16th in scoring since Dec. 1. The decision to trade Derrick Brassard -- now a member of the Islanders -- for Zibanejad keeps getting better and better with each passing day.