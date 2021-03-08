Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Zibanejad struck at 1:18 of the first period, but that was the extent of the Rangers' offense against Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith. The 27-year-old Zibanejad's struggles are well-documented to this point, but he's picked up a goal and two helpers through four games in March. The Swedish center is up to nine points, 61 shots on net and 12 PIM in 23 outings. His 19.7 shooting percentage last season was probably a bit higher than what can be expected of Zibanejad, but he can also do much better than the 4.9 percent mark he's posted in 2020-21.