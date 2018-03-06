Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Out Tuesday
Zibanejad won't play against the Jets on Tuesday.
Zibanejad is under the weather per, Dan Rosen of NHL.com, so fantasy owners can breath easy that its not a long-term injury. In the center's absence, David Desharnais will join the Rangers' first line with Peter Holland coming down from the press box to rejoin the lineup.
