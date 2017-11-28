Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Out Tuesday

Zibanejad (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Florida.

This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication that Zibanejad was dealing with any sort of injury until the Rangers announced he wouldn't dress following pregame warmups Tuesday evening. With Zibanejad unavailable, David Desharnais will draw into the lineup against the Panthers.

