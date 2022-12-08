Zibanejad scored two power-play goals on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

After a tight game through two periods, Zibanejad blew things open in an explosive third for the Rangers. He's racked up five goals and four helpers during his six-game point streak, and this was his fourth multi-goal game of the campaign. The star center is up to 15 tallies, 32 points (15 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 outings.