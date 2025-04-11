Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

Fantasy managers who have stuck with Zibanejad this long have gotten a reward in the form of seven points over his last three games. The 31-year-old was involved in the Rangers' first two goals Thursday. He's now at 18 tallies, 40 assists, 179 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 44 hits and a minus-21 rating over 79 appearances. There are three games left on the Rangers' schedule for Zibanejad to make an attempt to reach the 20-goal and 60-point marks, but it'll still be his worst full-length season since 2017-18.