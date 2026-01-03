Zibanejad recorded three goals, including one on the power play, and two assists, including one on the power play as well, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Artemi Panarin and Igor Shesterkin played big roles in Friday's win, but Zibanejad turned heads with an impressive display that saw him participate directly in each of the team's five goals. The star playmaker has notched 10 points over his last seven outings (four goals, six helpers) and is now up to 35 points in 42 games. He's on pace to surpass the 60-point mark for the fifth consecutive campaign.