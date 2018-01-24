Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Picks up two points, elusive shorthanded apple
Zibanejad generated a pair of assists -- including a shorthanded helper -- in Tuesday's 6-3 road loss to the Ducks.
Zibanejad is vital to the success of the Blueshirts, as he's deployed in all situations and averages close to 18 minutes of ice time per game. He's equally adept at scoring and setting up goals of his own, as illustrated by his 14 goals and 14 assists apiece through 40 games this season. However, a major downside is that Zibanejad can be maddeningly streaky from one game to the next.
