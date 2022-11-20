Zibanejad notched an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Zibanejad set up an Adam Fox empty-netter late in the third period. With points in 10 of the last 11 games, Zibanejad is very much in a groove on offense. The top-line center is up to 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 85 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.