Zibanejad provided an assist and fired six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Zibanejad set up a Braden Schneider goal late in the second period. During a five-game point streak, Zibanejad has a goal and four assists. The center is up to 10 tallies, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating in 21 contests this season.