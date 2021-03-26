Zibanejad scored three power-play goals and added three assists -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 8-3 win over Philadelphia.

Zibanejad miraculously managed to replicate his previous performance against the Flyers, as he also registered a natural hat trick and six points when these two teams last met March 17. After deflecting home New York's third goal late in the first period, Zibanejad connected on a pair of one-timers with the extra man early in the second to stretch New York's lead to five and complete the natural hat trick. Unfortunately for the talented center, he has only four goals in his other 30 games this season. Still, Zibanejad now has seven goals and eight assists over his last five games thanks to these two six-point outbursts, so it's safe to say he's rolling on all cylinders after a slow start.