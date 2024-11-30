Zibanejad had a power-play goal and assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal. He also had three shots on net and two PIM.

Zibanejad's power-play assist in the first period snapped an 11-game run without a point while the Rangers were a skater up. In the second period, he tallied on the man-advantage, when he pump faked and expertly used a Chris Kreider screen to beat Sam Montembeault. It was surprisingly the first power-play tally of the season for Zibanejad, who entered 2024-25 with double-digit power-play goals in seven consecutive campaigns. It's been a rough start for the 31-year-old Zibenajad, who owns a minus-14 rating through 23 outings.