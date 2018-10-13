Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Pots lone goal in loss to Oilers
Zibanejad scored a goal on four shots while adding three hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
He opened the scoring midway through the first period, banging home the puck from the slot after Marc Staal's pass deflected off an Edmonton player's skate, but it was all the offense the Rangers could muster. Zibanejad now has two points, a goal and an assist, through five games, but he should pick up the pace once the Blueshirts shake off the early-season malaise that seems to have gripped their whole roster.
