Zibanejad scored twice on six shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Zibanejad's first two goals of the series came 1:16 apart in the second period to erase a two-goal deficit. He also set up both of Chris Kreider's tallies as the Rangers pulled ahead in the contest to even the series at three games apiece. Zibanejad has contributed eight points, 20 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through six appearances.