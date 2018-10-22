Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Prevents shutout
Zibanejad scored the Rangers' lone goal of the game during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.
Zibanejad scored in the third period to prevent the shutout, while logging 19 mintues on the ice, including over a minute on the power play. Zibanejad finished with a -2 rating, taking four shots in the loss.
