Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Prevents shutout

Zibanejad scored the Rangers' lone goal of the game during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Calgary.

Zibanejad scored in the third period to prevent the shutout, while logging 19 mintues on the ice, including over a minute on the power play. Zibanejad finished with a -2 rating, taking four shots in the loss.

More News
Our Latest Stories