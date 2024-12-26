Zibanejad entered the holiday break on a six-game point drought.

That's Zibanejad longest scoring slump of 2024-25, though he did have a drought that matched it last season from Feb. 24-March 9. The cold stretch coming earlier this year has made it stand out more -- Zibanejad has six goals and 21 points through 34 outings overall. That's not a terrible level of production, but it's well below what we've come to expect from him after the 31-year-old recorded over 70 points in five of six campaigns from 2018-19 through 2023-24 (the lone exception was the shortened 2020-21 season). Zibanejad also has an unusually low minus-19 rating this year, which has continued its descent with his minus-5 across his active six-game drought. The only Rangers player who even comes close to his struggles in that category is Alexis Lafreniere at minus-15.