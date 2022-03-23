Zibanejad had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Devils.

Zibanejad helped the Rangers get off to a fast start, opening the scoring himself before notching the primary assist on Adam Fox's goal to make it 2-0. Unfortunately, the Rangers took their foot off the gas after a strong first period, and it was all Devils after that. Zibanejad has scored a goal in four of his last six games and at least one point in five of six.