Zibanejad contributed a goal in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday.

Zibanejad scored on the power play midway through the third period to cut the Sabres' lead to 2-1, but rather than mark a change of fortunes for New York, it was a brief positive note in what was otherwise a night the Rangers would rather forget. The marker extended Zibanejad's scoring streak to four games, giving him three tallies and five points over that span. The 30-year-old is up to five goals and 15 points in 20 contests this season, which is low for him, especially when measured against his 91-point 2022-23 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Zibanejad's offensive pace improve as the season progresses.