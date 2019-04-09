Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Puts it all together in 2018-19
Zibanejad finished the season with 30 goals and 44 assists in 82 games.
After battling concussion issues in past seasons, Zibanejad finally put together a healthy campaign, finishing with career highs in goals, assists and points. He was easily the Rangers' most dangerous offensive player, despite scoring only 11 goals on the power play after potting 14 a season ago. Injuries are the only real concern for the soon-to-be 26-year-old center, as he proved he can deliver with a subpar supporting cast and should only get better as the retooling Rangers add more talent around him.
