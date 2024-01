Zibanejad is dealing with an illness, but he's still expected to travel to St. Louis, leaving the door open to him potentially playing Thursday versus the Blues, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Zibanejad has 14 goals and 39 points in 39 outings this year. If he can't play Thursday, then Jimmy Vesey might move up to a top-six role. The Rangers might also need to call someone up from the minors or dress seven defensemen if Zibanejad is unavailable.