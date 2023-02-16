Zibanejad scored twice on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Zibanejad has lit the lamp seven times in five games in February, and he's also picked up a pair of assists this month. The center scored the Rangers' first and last goals of the back-and-forth contest. He's at 29 tallies, 58 points, 190 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 54 appearances. This goal-scoring surge mirrors the one he had in 2019-20 that was cut short by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- he had 22 tallies and 11 helpers in 21 games after the start of February that year.