Zibanejad dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.
Zibanejad assisted on power-play goals by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin, as well as an even-strength marker by Kreider, which came on a rebound after Zibanejad hit the post. New York's No. 1 center raised his career high point total to 86, but he has yet to reach his previous bests in either goals or assists, sitting two goals shy of his 41 from 2019-20 and five assists short of last year's 52 with four games to play.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Tops 80 points in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two helpers against Canes•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Adds another two points in win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Third straight multi-point game•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Lights lamp twice in win•