Zibanejad dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Zibanejad assisted on power-play goals by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin, as well as an even-strength marker by Kreider, which came on a rebound after Zibanejad hit the post. New York's No. 1 center raised his career high point total to 86, but he has yet to reach his previous bests in either goals or assists, sitting two goals shy of his 41 from 2019-20 and five assists short of last year's 52 with four games to play.