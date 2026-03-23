Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Zibanejad has scored in three straight games and has five goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The tally gave him a 30-goal campaign for the fourth time in his career. He's up to 67 points (30 on the power play), 183 shots on net, 91 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 69 appearances this season. He is slated to play in his 1,000th regular-season game Monday versus the Senators, who drafted him sixth overall in 2011.