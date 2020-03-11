Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Reaches 40 for first time

Zibanejad registered a goal and an assist with four shots and won 15 of 27 (55.6 percent) faceoffs in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Dallas.

Zibanejad struck midway through the first period for his 40th goal of the season, reaching that plateau in only 56 games. That scoring rate is all the more remarkable considering last season's 30 goals represented a career high, and he needed all 82 games to get there. But the 26-year-old has been on an absolute heater in recent weeks, hitting the scoresheet in 13 of his last 14 games, including a stretch of 10 points in his last four outings alone.