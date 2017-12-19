Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Ready for Tuesday return

Zibanejad (concussion) will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Ducks, NHL.com reports.

Zibanejad makes his long-awaited return to action after a nine-game absence and is slated to center the Rangers' first line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich on his wings. The 24-year-old was nearing a point-per-game pace prior to going down with the injury, so he'll look to pick up where he left off against a Ducks team that has allowed eight goals in its last two contests.