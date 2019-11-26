Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Ready to rock
Zibanejad (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Zibanejad has missed New York's last 13 games due to an upper-body injury, but he resumed skating over a week ago, and shouldn't have any limitations against Carolina. Prior to getting injured, the 26-year-old picked up four goals and 11 points through the first nine contests of the campaign.
