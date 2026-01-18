Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Records drop like flies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad had a hat trick in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
He set all sorts of records Saturday. It was Zibanejad's 10th career hat trick and his ninth with the Rangers, tying Bill Cook for the franchise record. One of his goals came on the power play, which brought Zibanejad up to 117 career regular-season goals with the man advantage as a member of the Rangers. Zibanejad is now ahead of Camille Henry and Chris Kreider for the most in team history. Zibanejad also has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) during an eight-game point streak.
