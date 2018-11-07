Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Records goal and assist in win

Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Zibanejad's goal came late in the third period with the Rangers down a man. He has now tallied at least a point in three of his last four contests. The 25-year-old Swede has 13 points -- including six goals -- in 15 contests.

