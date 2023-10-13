Zibanejad recorded three assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

Zibanejad's first two helpers came on special teams, setting up Chris Kreider for a power-play goal in the opening period and again for a short-handed tally in the third, before adding a third assist on Jacob Trouba's empty-netter. It's a strong start to the year for the 30-year-old Zibanejad, who posted career highs in goals (39) and points (91) last season. He'll center Kreider and Kaapo Kakko to open the 2023-24 campaign while continuing to work on the Rangers' top power-play unit.