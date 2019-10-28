Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains day-to-day
Coach David Quinn said Zibanejad isn't dealing with a concussion, but he's "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Zibanejad left Sunday's game against the Bruins after taking a hard hit from Patrice Bergeron, so it's good news that he's not dealing with a concussion or a long-term injury. The 26-year-old pivot will try to get back for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. If he's held out, the Rangers' scoring would take a major hit since Zibanejad has 11 points over nine games, and the Rangers would need to call up additional forward depth from AHL Hartford
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Won't return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On fire against former team•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stellar in season opener•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Puts it all together in 2018-19•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Fuels offense in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.