Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains day-to-day

Coach David Quinn said Zibanejad isn't dealing with a concussion, but he's "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Zibanejad left Sunday's game against the Bruins after taking a hard hit from Patrice Bergeron, so it's good news that he's not dealing with a concussion or a long-term injury. The 26-year-old pivot will try to get back for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. If he's held out, the Rangers' scoring would take a major hit since Zibanejad has 11 points over nine games, and the Rangers would need to call up additional forward depth from AHL Hartford