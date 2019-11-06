Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains on shelf
Zibanejad (upper body) will miss the Rangers' next two games against the Red Wings and Hurricanes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Despite having missed the last three contests, the organization continues to label Zibanejad as day-to-day. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, during which he recorded three assists and 17 shots. Ryan Strome figures to continue holding down the top-line role with Zibanejad unavailable.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Senators•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Ruled out versus Preds•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Tampa Bay•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Won't return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.