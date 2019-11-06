Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains on shelf

Zibanejad (upper body) will miss the Rangers' next two games against the Red Wings and Hurricanes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Despite having missed the last three contests, the organization continues to label Zibanejad as day-to-day. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, during which he recorded three assists and 17 shots. Ryan Strome figures to continue holding down the top-line role with Zibanejad unavailable.