Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Returning Thursday

Zibanejad (illness) is on the ice for morning skate Thursday, suggesting he will be good to go for the evening's contest against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Zibanejad missed Tuesday's game against the Jets because of the flu, so it's unlikely he would be on the ice for practice if he wasn't over the bug and ready to go. He centered Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich during Thursday's morning skate and will likely slot in there for the evening's contest against the Lightning.