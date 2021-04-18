Zibanejad tallied a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Devils. He also had three shots and one hit.

Zibanejad broke a 3-3 tie with a power-play goal 17 minutes into the third period, loading up in the slot and snapping a shot past New Jersey goalie MacKenzie Blackwood. He also drew an assist on Chris Kreider's goal with the man advantage in the first period. Zibanejad will take a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists) into Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders.