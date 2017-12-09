Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Ruled out Saturday
Zibanejad (upper body) will not play Saturday evening against the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
This will be the fifth consecutive absence for the Swedish center, who's impressively added 11 goals and just as many helpers through 24 games this season. Now, the earliest he'll be able to return is Monday against the visiting Stars.
