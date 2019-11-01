Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Ruled out versus Preds

Zibanejad (upper body) won't play against Nashville on Saturday.

It will be the second game on the shelf for Zibanejad as a result of his upper-body problem. The Swede was floundering with a seven-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt and is pointless in his last three tilts. Ryan Strome should continue to serve on the first line in Zinbanejad's stead, while Filip Chytil moves into a top-six role alongside Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich.