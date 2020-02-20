Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Runs point streak to five games
Zibanejad scored a goal and tallied two assists, one with the man advantage, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
What was a tightly contested game for the first 40 minutes turned into a high-scoring affair in the third period, and all three of Zibanejad's points versus the Blackhawks came in the final frame. Up to 55 points, Zibanejad is having the best campaign of his career and has found the scoresheet in five straight contests. His power-play assist was Zibanejad's 20th PP point of the season.
