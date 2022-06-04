Zibanejad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Zibanejad ripped a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead 1:21 into the third period. The 29-year-old center now has a seven-game point streak with six goals and five assists. Overall, Zibanejad has nine goals and 13 assists through 16 playoff contests.